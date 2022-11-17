Law Professor Warns of States Weaponizing Attorney Fee Provi...

News From Law.com

After the Texas Fetal Heartbeat Act passed last year banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, many legal scholars raised alarms over its unusual enforcement mechanism that allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who performs the procedure. But a different aspect of the law caught law professor Rebecca Aviel's eye: Provisions that put lawyers representing clients opposing any state abortion law on the hook for the other side's attorney fees. The scheme makes it risky for attorneys to challenge the law.

Government

November 17, 2022, 12:57 PM