Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Principal Life Insurance and Karl Dinkel to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by the Angulo Law Group on behalf of the Law Offices of Cory J. Hilton, accuses the defendants of breaching a retainer agreement by failing to remit 40% of disability benefits awarded to Dinkel as part of a workers comp settlement. The case is 2:23-cv-01151, Law Offices of Cory J. Hilton v. Dinkel et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Law Offices of Cory J. Hilton

defendants

Principal Life Insurance Company

Does I-X

Karl Dinkel

Roe Corporations I-X, inclusive

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract