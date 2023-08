News From Law.com

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will convene an antitrust bootcamp and gaming summit Tuesday through Thursday at the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos, featuring keynote speaker Jonathan Kanter, Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust at the U.S. Department of Justice. The sessions aim to exhibit growing trends in attorneys general increased involvement with gaming and antitrust.

Connecticut

August 01, 2023, 9:03 AM

