Law Firms Terminate Lobbying Relationships With Chinese Comp...

While several law firms have added new lobbying clients in recent weeks, firms have also cut ties with other clients, including Chinese companies. The terminations come amid increased scrutiny of Chinese companies' lobbying activities on Capitol Hill and increasing national security concerns of China by the White House and Congress. At the end of January, the Defense Department released an updated list of names of "Chinese military companies" operating directly or indirectly in the United States.

April 02, 2024, 1:29 PM

