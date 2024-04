News From Law.com

Several Texas-based law firms are acting as local counsel in collaboration with attorneys from seven other states and the District of Columbia, bringing data breach class action lawsuits against AT&T Inc. At least 10 lawsuits have been filed within the past few days in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas-Dallas Division. AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

April 02, 2024, 6:14 PM

