Law Firms Swap CMOs, as Davis Polk, McGuireWoods and Holland...

News From Law.com

Big Law continues to regularly swap leaders in marketing departments, as CMOs and other business development professionals change firms at a steady clip through 2024. Just within the last three weeks, Davis, Polk & Wardwell hired David McClune from Hogan Lovells; McGuireWoods added Clara Rodriguez from Proskauer Rose; and Holland & Hart brought on Lisa Simon from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie. All three are now chief marketing and business development officers at their new firms.

Legal Services

June 13, 2024, 4:52 PM

nature of claim: /