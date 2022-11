News From Law.com

Law firm collections will be more challenging this year for some, due to stalled M&A deals and corporate clients taking longer to pay bills. Law firm leaders and analysts say volatility in the markets throughout 2022 has led to difficulty pricing and polishing off deals, increasing the collections cycle across the Am Law 200 and causing firms to seek progress payments or consider selling receivables.

Legal Services

November 29, 2022, 4:00 AM