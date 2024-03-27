Law Firms Paid More for Less Space in 2023 as Downsizing Tre...

News From Law.com

While post-pandemic law firm offices continued to shrink in 2023, real estate costs didn't, according to a sample of 80 Am Law 200 firms that submitted their total square footage and average price per square foot to the American Lawyer this year.Overall real estate spend rose 2.6% for the cohort of firms as total square footage fell 2.1%. That's because the average price per square foot of law firm real estate rose 4.8%, an uptick that tracks with several real estate brokerage reports on rising law firm leasing demand toward the end of 2023.

March 27, 2024, 9:00 AM

