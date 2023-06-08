Law Firms Must Rise to Challenge if Affirmative Action Ends,...

News From Law.com

For law firms that have committed to increasing diverse attorney representation among their ranks, the last couple years of above-average progress among firms surveyed in the American Lawyer's Diversity Scorecard makes sense. However, the likely end of race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions at the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court this summer presents a genuine threat to law firms' efforts to make their attorney rosters look like the U.S. population.

June 08, 2023, 5:00 AM

