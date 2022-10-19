Law Firms Losing Out on Business to Slow Response Times | La...

News From Law.com

At least a third of law firm marketers in a flash survey said their firms lost out on a client opportunity, because the firm didn't respond quickly enough to a request for experience information, according to the survey conducted by Dallas marketing strategy and technology company Content Pilot.While the survey found that law firm marketing or business development departments are almost always responsible for compiling the information for clients or potential clients, lawyers take little responsibility for helping.

October 19, 2022, 12:24 PM