Law Firms Look for City Safety Solutions Following Phila. Ma...

Local law firm leaders are tasking newly elected Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker with revamping the city's image and welcoming people back downtown, a challenge they tie with firms' ongoing effort to bring people back into the office. Firms in the region have been doing all they can to entice attorneys to work in office, with limited success amid fears of attrition and the popularity of remote working. Those limited results are continuing to manifest in reductions to law firms' square footage in the city, with firms such as Fox Rothschild, Dilworth Paxson, Post & Schell, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius reducing their spaces.

November 09, 2023, 11:33 AM

