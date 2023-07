News From Law.com

A coalition of LGBTQ+ attorneys hope to obtain temporary and permanent injunctions halting enforcement of a Texas law banning medical care for transgender youth before it goes into effect. Challengers have successfully pushed back in other states that tried to institute such bans. And the coalition that filed Loe v. State of Texas on Wednesday in Travis County district court expressed confidence the Texas law will meet the same fate.

Government

July 13, 2023, 4:29 PM

nature of claim: /