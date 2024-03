News From Law.com

Following years of swelling billing rates, the gap between agreed rates and standard rates have been fluctuating, and that gray area is seemingly being looked at by some as a way to inch rates higher without alarming clients. The gap between standard billing rates and agreed billing rates varies firm by firm. And while there was a time period where agreed rates were closer in range to standard rates, the gap between the two has been widening.

March 08, 2024, 11:13 AM

