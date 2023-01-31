Law Firms Finished 2022 Strong but Bloated, Raising Stakes f...

News From Law.com

Firm leaders across the Am Law 200 and among large regional firms are walking away from 2022 feeling better than expected, according to the results of a year-end survey released by the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group on Tuesday. Revenues grew 3% last year, according to the group's 2022 year-end survey of more than 140 law firms. Expenses rose 7.9%, down from 14.5% expense growth through the first six months of the year. As a result, net income was down 3.1%, with profits per equity partner falling 3.9% (acknowledging a 0.9% increase in equity partners).

January 31, 2023, 1:00 PM