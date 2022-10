News From Law.com

Legaltech News reported earlier this week about how industry observers expect law firm cloud transitions to continue to steadily ramp up, albeit in various strategic phases. Still, experts noted that the path toward cloud migration comes with significant snags that legal will have to overcome in the coming years. While some concerns are dependent on firm size and resource availability, others are based on the growing cybersecurity issues and tricky integration issues.

October 06, 2022, 3:49 PM