News From Law.com

It's taking a longer time for Southeast law firms to collect their bills, with clients delaying payments. According to Citi's survey of law firms for the first quarter of 2023, the collection cycle — defined as the "moment the bill goes out the door to when the money comes in" — lengthened by 7.6% for the Southeast firms compared to 4% for all firms nationally in the survey.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 09, 2023, 5:44 PM

