Law Firms Can Grow in 2023 by Picking Their Pockets | Law.co...

For law firms, there may not be a market that attracts a crush of office openings this year the way Salt Lake City did in 2021. A new report suggests there were no comparable "outlier" markets last year, and broad economic uncertainty may make firms more hesitant to expand their reach. However, firm leaders and analysts say a winning strategy when it comes to broadening their horizons involves thinking locally—finding pockets of the country that are thriving, especially due to new domestic manufacturing.

March 06, 2023, 4:00 AM