The Mississippi Court of Appeals this week affirmed the decision by the Rankin County Circuit Court to grant unemployment benefits to a former employee of the Coe Law Firm, calling the firm's reasons for missing a rehearing on appeal "insufficient" and "unsubstantiated."The trial court upheld a decision by an Administrative Law Judge to dismiss the firm's appeal and confirm the woman's entitlement to benefits.

Mississippi

January 18, 2024, 9:43 AM

