'Tis the season .. for Big Law partner compensation reviews. And law firm leaders and analysts say firms are trying harder than ever to recalibrate traditional revenue metrics beyond billable hours to emphasize collaboration and more subjective criteria. Even office attendance is being considered. The compensation review process, which typically occurs at year-end, hasn't changed too much, even with growing economic uncertainty, those same sources say.

December 19, 2022, 4:00 AM