Law Firms Are Shifting Their Sights to 2023, but the Outlook...

While the final quarter is still on the horizon and unknowns are lingering, law firm performance for 2022 is significantly "baked in" at this point, and it would take a major shake-up to alter course, some industry observers say. On the other hand, firm leaders and analysts who've begun charting a path for 2023 say it's a big question mark, with uncertainty about whether the deal market will rebound, and unknowns like the U.S. midterm elections and the war in Ukraine, along with stubbornly-persistent inflation that could shape the road ahead.
Legal Services
September 16, 2022, 5:00 AM