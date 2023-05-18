Law Firms Are Seeking Mental Health Solutions Together | Law...

News From Law.com

Amid a persistently high number of lawyers with depression in Big Law, law firms are increasingly seeking out solutions together through industry-wide cooperation while firms also explore their own well-being approaches for lawyers and staff. O'Melveny & Myers, in conjunction with several other firms, arranged a mental well-being legal industry summit last month. More than 20 law firms participated in the summit, meant to be a forum for best practice sharing and collaboration. Several law firm leaders, senior partners and business and well-being experts from various entities attended.

May 18, 2023, 5:00 AM

