Attorney productivity at law firms has continued to slide down in 2022 amid lower demand, according to recent industry data. The productivity declines have led to fears of more layoffs and personnel cuts in Big Law. Still, overall law firm head count has actually increased through the third quarter, analysts say, possibly because some firms are reluctant to trim ranks, remembering the painful cuts after the Great Recession.

November 11, 2022, 11:59 AM