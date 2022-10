News From Law.com

While they've risen in 2022, the sea change caused by COVID-19 over the last two years may continue to be a drag on law firm mergers, even as analysts still see "robust" discussions across the industry. Last year's surge in demand and the ongoing struggle to concoct flexible work policies kept firms too preoccupied to look around and do diligence for combinations, some analysts say.

Legal Services

October 06, 2022, 4:10 PM