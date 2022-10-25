Law Firm Wont Return Our $3.2M, Investors Claim in Suit Over...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey law firm and its managing member are accused in a suit of misappropriating $3.2 million from investors in a failed cannabis startup company. Jeanette Frankenberg and her firm—Stern, Lavinthal & Frankenberg of Roseland, New Jersey—had an "unlawful agreement" with Frankenberg's husband, Louis Campisano, and others to mislead the investors about the status of the cannabis project, according to a complaint filed in Essex County, New Jersey Superior Court.

Cannabis

October 25, 2022, 3:51 PM