Law Firm Tech: Source of Distraction or Innovation? | Law.co...

Against the backdrop of a hyper-competitive market—one where Big Law is moving into secondary markets, often by taking practice groups from midsize law firms, and firms of all sizes are struggling to retain talent—shouldn't mid-market firms be focused on innovation? Some industry observers say yes, but then point out that firms often get tripped up by the very word. "When they hear 'innovation,' they think technology first," said Jill Huse, a partner and co-founder of Society 54, a consulting and technology company in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a former president of the Legal Marketing Association. "That's where their mind goes."

October 03, 2022, 9:00 AM