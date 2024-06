News From Law.com

Law firm Moore, O'Brien & Foti sued technology company Thomson Reuters for alleged failure to provide website design services and refusal to issue a refund. The lawsuit, filed in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut on June 20, claimed Thomson Reuters and Thomson Reuters Services Inc. breached their contractual obligations to create the plaintiff's business webpage.

