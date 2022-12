News From Law.com

Oved & Oved is suing Google to try and determine the identity of an anonymous user who left it a one-star review. The boutique law firm is seeking the information in order to take action against what it dubs the "Troll Defendant" for attempting to sully its hard-earned reputation. The firm has consistently made legal publications' "best-of" lists.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

December 13, 2022, 3:06 PM