Law Firm Sued Over Attorneys Firing | Law.com Radar

Connecticut law firm Zaiger LLC faces a lawsuit after allegedly unethically firing Attorney William W. Bucher IV, and refusing to honor contractual agreements which he says entitle him to 50% of case profits, including post-termination. The defendants are Zaiger LLC, Jeffrey H. Zaiger, Black Diamond Capital Management LLC and Stephen Deckoff. The Zaiger defendants are represented by David P. Atkins of Pullman & Comley, and Black Diamond and Deckoff are represented by Jeffrey Muller and Mathew J. Letten of Day Pitney.

May 25, 2023, 3:28 PM

