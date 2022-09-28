Law Firm Staff Are Flouting Office Returns — And Will Leav...

News From Law.com

Big Law staff aren't just ignoring in-office mandates. Like many of their lawyer counterparts, they're also saying they'll leave their current jobs to pursue greater remote-work flexibility, according to a report this week. Fifty-five percent of North American respondents and 48% of respondents in the United Kingdom said they would look for a new job if required to work more than three days in the office, the survey of senior operations, human resources, support staff management and other law firm professionals found.

September 28, 2022, 8:05 PM