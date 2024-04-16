Law Firm Says It Was Victim of Check Fraud, Seeks to Recover...

News From Law.com

Citibank has been hit with a lawsuit by a New Jersey law firm claiming that the bank's untimely dishonoring of a cashier's check exacerbated the impact of an alleged fraud scheme. Tobia & Lovelace, a two-lawyer employment firm in North Haledon, New Jersey, says it's on the hook for $76,394, allegedly due to Citibank's negligent handling of the cashier's check. The firm appears to be the latest victim in a type of fraud that regularly targets the legal profession, beginning with a client purportedly seeking assistance collecting money owed.

Banking & Financial Services

April 16, 2024, 4:52 PM

nature of claim: /