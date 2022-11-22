Law Firm Revenue in Atlanta Soars as Comp Costs and Rates Cl...

News From Law.com

Atlanta law firms had significant revenue growth compared with the industry average in the first three quarters of the year, according to new survey results, setting the stage for these firms to have a strong 2022 financial year. Among the six Atlanta law firms surveyed, their gross revenue increased on average by 9%, the highest among eight U.S. markets studied by Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group's nine-month survey results. That's nearly double the national average increase of 4.6%.

