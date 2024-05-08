Law Firm Profit in Peril as Receiver Seeks Disgorgement | La...

News From Law.com

Austin-based Reid Collins & Tsai, as counsel to a federal receiver, prevailed over defendant-law firm Morris, Manning & Martin's motion to dismiss a legal malpractice suit in South Carolina federal court. Counsel for Atlanta-based Morris Manning argued the statute of limitations bars the bankruptcy receiver's effort to disgorge the law firm's profits. The receiver's complaint addresses Morris Manning's relationship with former client Future Income Payments LLC—a company convicted through a U.S. Department of Justice prosecution, and shut down for running a nationwide Ponzi scheme.

May 08, 2024, 3:34 PM

