News From Law.com

Hourly rates for law firm partners jumped 4.5% in 2022, driven in part by law firms' fears of profitability losses from inflation and a drop in M&A activity, according to a report from the e-billing platform LexisNexis CounselLink. The report, based on $52 billion in legal spending across 420,000 timekeepers and 1.4 million legal matters, says that annual percentage increase was the largest since CounselLink put out its first report in 2013.

Legal Services

May 22, 2023, 6:24 PM

nature of claim: /