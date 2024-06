News From Law.com

A law firm that filed a libel suit against an ex-client appears to be the first litigant to feel the force of New Jersey's new anti-SLAPP law. A Mercer County judge has dismissed a libel suit filed by the Lento Law Firm, finding the case falls under the new law, also known as the Uniform Public Expression Protection Act.

New Jersey

June 11, 2024, 2:45 PM

