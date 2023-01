News From Law.com

Some Atlanta law firms are getting creative in their efforts to encourage lawyers to work in the office, while other law firms appear to be taking a flexible approach. Overall, office policies are continuing to evolve in the third year after the pandemic's start. They have continued to be a struggle and challenge to enforce, but office attendance policies also present opportunities to install more training and culture, firm leaders say.

January 12, 2023, 4:01 PM