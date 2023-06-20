Law Firm of the Year Finalist: McGuireWoods | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

McGuireWoods is a law firm with offices in 20 cities worldwide. McGuireWoods was honored for having nominees in eight categories: Diversity Initiative, Most Innovative Law Firms, Attorney of the Year (finalist), Best Mentors, Distinguished Leaders, Lifetime Achievers, Most Effective Deal-Makers and On the Rise, and it had winners in seven categories: Most Innovative Law Firms, Attorney of the Year (finalist), Best Mentors, Distinguished Leaders, Lifetime Achievers, Most Effective Deal-Makers and On the Rise.

Georgia

June 20, 2023, 8:02 AM

nature of claim: /