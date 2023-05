News From Law.com

Law firm mergers can be a boon for corporate legal departments looking to deepen their roster of outside expertise, but in-house counsel say they can also bring new conflicts and administrative hassles. Law.com talked with a range of in-house leaders in the wake of the announcement that Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling plan to merge.

Legal Services

May 25, 2023, 12:10 PM

