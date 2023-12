News From Law.com International

Big Law threw a boutique bash to kick off 2023, with a host of large law firms absorbing boutiques across the country. Second Hundred firms were particularly active in adding boutique lawyers to their roster. And merger discussions and interest generally perked up as the year went along. Will the pace continue in 2024?

December 27, 2023, 4:00 AM

