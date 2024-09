News From Law.com

More than half a dozen big law firms looking for merger partners have had their eyes set on the West in 2024. To wit, Taft Stettinius & Hollister; Womble Bond Dickinson; Ballard Spahr; Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Ogletree Deakins, Spencer Fane, Lathrop GPM and Thompson Hine are among the firms that have combined, or have announced combinations this year, with firms in the Mountain West, Southwest and on the West Coast.

Legal Services

September 25, 2024, 2:55 PM