Law Firm Merger Activity Ticked Up in 2022, But Combinations...

News From Law.com

Merger activity in the legal industry ticked upward in 2022 following a period of pandemic-era hesitancy, according to a new report this month. A total of 46 law firm combinations were tracked as having been completed in 2022, up from 41 in 2021 and 40 in 2020, according to a report released this month by Fairfax Associates. Mergers were most concentrated in the midsize and small law firm sector while cross-border merger activities were more limited than in previous years. And while the volume of mergers has continued to increase over the last three years, it's still less than the average of 55 mergers per year over the last decade, the report found.

Legal Services

January 03, 2023, 4:06 PM