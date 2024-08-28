Law Firm Marketers Saw Pay Raises, but Workload and Promotio...

News From Law.com

Most marketing and business development professionals at law firms are relatively satisfied with their jobs, according to new survey results, but they continue to express sharp concerns over workload, pay and access to clients. ALM Intelligence's latest legal marketing salary report, released Wednesday, highlights the top concerns of marketing professionals as well as compensation figures and pay trends across a range of roles in Big Law and mid-market firms.

August 28, 2024, 11:00 AM