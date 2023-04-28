Law Firm Managing Partners Spat Over Alleged Theft of $4M in...

News From Law.com

A managing partner has filed a derivative complaint in Miami over the alleged misappropriation of a Washington D.C. law firm's millions of dollars in working capital by two other managing partners, to entities in which they are accused of having a financial interest. Randolph Braccialarghe, an ethics professor at NSU College of Law, said the action—in which the non-lawyer plaintiff and a KS Law Group managing partner, Allan Teh, sued the defendants, non-lawyer Sylvia Benito and Lee Melchionni, Esq.—is rare in Florida.

April 28, 2023

