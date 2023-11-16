Law Firm Leasing Activity Through Q3 Nearly Outpaces All of ...

News From Law.com

Law firm leasing activity in the U.S. has been so robust during the first nine months of 2023 that it has nearly outpaced all of 2022, but, bucking a trend from the last two years, more than two-thirds of firms inking new leases are staying put, a new Savills report finds.During the third quarter, legal sector leases of more than 20,000 square fees totaled 1.7 million square feet (msf,) for a total of 5.0 msf for the first nine months of the year. That's close to the 5.3 msf in total leasing activity in 2022, according to the U.S. Law Firm Activity Report Q3 2023 from Savills Legal Tenant Practice Group.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 16, 2023, 5:15 PM

nature of claim: /