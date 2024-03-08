Law Firm Leaders Want Lawyers to Spend More Time in the Offi...

News From Law.com

Since the pandemic changed the way offices are used, law firms have reduced the square footage allocated to each lawyer and made other changes for a hybrid work environment. But those changes appear to be slowing, with 42% of all firms in a recent survey reporting that they don't expect to change the footprint of their offices over the next three years. And perhaps unsurprisingly, while firms largely support hybrid work, firm leaders want lawyers coming into the office more often, for cultural and mentoring reasons, according to CRBE's 2024 U.S. Law Firm Office Benchmarking Survey.

