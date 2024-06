News From Law.com

In a press conference Monday, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced the indictments of six defendants—including Philip A. Norcross, managing shareholder and CEO of Parker McCay, and William M. Tambussi, a partner with Brown and Connery—for their involvement in an alleged criminal enterprise led by George E. Norcross III.

June 17, 2024, 4:14 PM

