Law Firm Feud Erupts Over Clients when Partner Joins Competi...

The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas County vacated an restraining order in a feud between competing law firms that began when the partner of one left to join the other firm. The Dallas County 134th District Court granted a temporary injunction ordering the Dugas & Circelli law firm in Fort Worth to give a former named partner, Lyndsey Cheek, access to case files where she was attorney of record. Dugas & Circelli filed a writ of mandamus with the Fifth District to vacate the order. J. Austen Irrobali of Tillotson, Johnson & Patton, representing Cheek, informed the appeal court that after more than three years with the Dugas & Circelli firm, Cheek opted to leave and take more than 780 ad valorem property tax cases with her.

April 12, 2023, 2:57 PM

