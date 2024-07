News From Law.com

A defamation suit targeting a New Jersey law firm could provide a cautionary tale about the dangers of online reposting of news articles. Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins is accused in a suit of defaming Holtec International with allegations that the company produced "financial statements" that were "make believe."

Energy

July 09, 2024, 2:07 PM