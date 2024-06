News From Law.com

An Atlantic City, New Jersey, law firm is accused in a suit of taking $836,839 held in trust for a client to pay the personal expenses of a third party. Callaghan, Thompson & Thompson and one of its principal, Brian K. Callaghan, accepted the funds on behalf of a Manasquan, New Jersey, law firm, Keating & Associates, which sought representation in connection with a deal to purchase the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, the suit says.

Legal Services

June 26, 2024, 4:33 PM