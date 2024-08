News From Law.com

A client who incurred a $1.5 million bill for legal services with New Jersey law firm Sills Cummis & Gross has accused the firm in a suit of padding its bill. Sills Cummis overstaffed the matter and charged the client twice or multiple times for the same work, according to the suit filed Monday in Passaic County Superior Court by Richard Hekemian of Oradell.

August 27, 2024, 2:07 PM