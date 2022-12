News From Law.com

Those law departments that evaluate outside counsel rates on an annual basis are less willing to accept increases in the 2022-23 review cycle, the 2022 HBR Consulting Law Department survey found. Coming out of the 2021-2022 rate review cycle, law departments showed a 5% median approved rate increase, with 20% of departments experiencing unusually high approved rate increases of 10% or more.

Legal Services

December 16, 2022, 1:32 PM